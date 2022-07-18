...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties through 545 PM
CDT...
At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Robert G. Carlson, 80, of Ogema, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2022, in his home. Bob was born on July 10, 1942, to George and Mildred (Sundquist) in Marshfield, WI.
Bob spent most of his life in Ogema, attending school and playing sports there. Taking after his father, Bob was an outdoor enthusiast and many knew him as the “Minnow Man”. He enjoyed minnowing, hunting, and carpentry. Throughout his life, he had six children and he enjoyed his time as a father.
