Robert G. Carlson, 80, of Ogema, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2022, in his home. Bob was born on July 10, 1942, to George and Mildred (Sundquist) in Marshfield, WI.

Bob spent most of his life in Ogema, attending school and playing sports there. Taking after his father, Bob was an outdoor enthusiast and many knew him as the “Minnow Man”. He enjoyed minnowing, hunting, and carpentry. Throughout his life, he had six children and he enjoyed his time as a father.

