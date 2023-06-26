Robert “Bob” K. Gustafson, age 74, of Park Falls, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2023. He was born on December 10, 1948 in Park Falls to Charles and Helen (Schmidt) Gustafson. Bob was raised on the family farm, attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in 1968. He went on to attend Madison Area Technical College, graduating with a degree in welding. He then returned to Park Falls and married the love of his life, Barbara Gelina on November 28, 1970. Bob took over the family farm and worked in construction and welding for a time before retiring from his maintenance career at Park Falls School District. He held many different positions throughout the years including welding instructor for North Central Technical College, Town of Lake Chairman for 3 terms, and served on the Park Falls School Board for 12 years. Bob was a very active man who loved the outdoors, woodworking, and sports. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barb Gustafson of Park Falls, his children; Robert Gustafson (Jenni) of Park Falls, Timothy (Heather) Gustafson of West Salem, WI, Melissa (Jake) Herbst of Hudson, WI, and Christine (Tom) Hamill of Windsor, WI, (6)grandchildren; Jonathon Gustafson, Emily Gustafson, Jaxen Herbst, Maximus Herbst, Kenley Hamill, Landon Hamill, (2)siblings; Dorothy Drout of Onalaksa, WI, and Charles (Marilyn) Gustafson of Park Falls, and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Ron Drout, and many uncles and cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gustafson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments