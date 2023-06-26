...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across
the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY
UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Robert “Bob” K. Gustafson, age 74, of Park Falls, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2023. He was born on December 10, 1948 in Park Falls to Charles and Helen (Schmidt) Gustafson. Bob was raised on the family farm, attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in 1968. He went on to attend Madison Area Technical College, graduating with a degree in welding. He then returned to Park Falls and married the love of his life, Barbara Gelina on November 28, 1970. Bob took over the family farm and worked in construction and welding for a time before retiring from his maintenance career at Park Falls School District. He held many different positions throughout the years including welding instructor for North Central Technical College, Town of Lake Chairman for 3 terms, and served on the Park Falls School Board for 12 years. Bob was a very active man who loved the outdoors, woodworking, and sports. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barb Gustafson of Park Falls, his children; Robert Gustafson (Jenni) of Park Falls, Timothy (Heather) Gustafson of West Salem, WI, Melissa (Jake) Herbst of Hudson, WI, and Christine (Tom) Hamill of Windsor, WI, (6)grandchildren; Jonathon Gustafson, Emily Gustafson, Jaxen Herbst, Maximus Herbst, Kenley Hamill, Landon Hamill, (2)siblings; Dorothy Drout of Onalaksa, WI, and Charles (Marilyn) Gustafson of Park Falls, and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Ron Drout, and many uncles and cousins.
