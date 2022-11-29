Rita Warren, 94, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips, WI. She was born to John and Barbara (Stajduhar) Rynar in Park Falls, WI on April 12, 1928.

She was raised in Lugerville and graduated from the Lugerville School. She also attended Phillips High School and Lindblom High School in Chicago after her family moved to Illinois. She moved back to Lugerville after her marriage to John Krenek May 28, 1959. Together, they farmed in Lugerville until his death on July 4, 1965. During this time, she was the Treasurer of Town of Flambeau for many years. She then married Earl Warren on April 15, 1967, and they moved to Stillwater, MN. They owned and operated Earl’s Cafe for a few years then they moved to Rockford, IL where Rita enjoyed being a homemaker. In 1978, the couple and their son moved to Merrill, WI where she worked at Church Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1998. She moved back to Phillips in 2019 to be closer to her family. She was an avid reader until she lost her sight, she then switched to books on tape.

