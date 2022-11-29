...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft expected. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to midnight
CST Wednesday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM
this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Rita Warren, 94, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips, WI. She was born to John and Barbara (Stajduhar) Rynar in Park Falls, WI on April 12, 1928.
She was raised in Lugerville and graduated from the Lugerville School. She also attended Phillips High School and Lindblom High School in Chicago after her family moved to Illinois. She moved back to Lugerville after her marriage to John Krenek May 28, 1959. Together, they farmed in Lugerville until his death on July 4, 1965. During this time, she was the Treasurer of Town of Flambeau for many years. She then married Earl Warren on April 15, 1967, and they moved to Stillwater, MN. They owned and operated Earl’s Cafe for a few years then they moved to Rockford, IL where Rita enjoyed being a homemaker. In 1978, the couple and their son moved to Merrill, WI where she worked at Church Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1998. She moved back to Phillips in 2019 to be closer to her family. She was an avid reader until she lost her sight, she then switched to books on tape.
