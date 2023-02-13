Richard L. Franke, age 80, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Nu Roc Nursing Home in Laona, WI, under the care of Compassus Hospice. Richard was born January 18, 1943, in Park Falls, WI, to the late Louis and Ann (Petrovich) Franke. He attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and Park Falls High School. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1960 to 1966. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Quinn on July 1, 1967; she passed away on June 19, 2017.
Most of his working career was at Globe Union and Johnson Controls in Milwaukee, WI. He was a skilled millwright and designed production innovations for which he received commendations. He often traveled to other Johnson Control factories to oversee machinery installation projects. Richard was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting deer and small game. He was a skilled fisherman who knew where to find the fish and what bait to use. Richard would often show off his walleye catch, keeping a fair share of his techniques secret. He taught Betty to fish and she was so successful at it, she was nicknamed “Walleye Betty.” Richard was a good cook and always made the best chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip pancakes for Betty. Richard and Betty were able to spend their retirement summers in Tomahawk and winters in Arizona. He was not shy or short of words and made friends easily.
