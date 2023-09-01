Richard John Kraemer, 59 of Catawba, died on August 22, 2023 in Rusk County, WI. He was born on November 10, 1963 in Port Washington, WI to Robert & Betty (Everates) Kraemer.

Richard married Julie Anderson on August 25, 1984 in Plymouth, WI. He was a past truck driver, did farming, enjoyed collecting tractors and liked camping.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Kraemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments