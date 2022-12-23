Age 92, of Park Falls, formerly of Janesville and Fort Atkinson, died on Sunday December 18, 2022 at his home in Butternut. He was born on September 19, 1930 in Janesville, the son of Harry and Mildred (Schultz) Ludwig. Richard served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 30, 1956 he married Joan Babzien and in 1983 the couple moved to Butternut. Richard earned a Bachelors of Business Education from UW Whitewater and a Masters of Science and Business Education from UW Madison. He was a teacher from 1960 to 1970 in Fifield and Park Falls and then worked for Southwestern Publishing on textbooks he taught from until 1990. He then was a substitute teacher in Glidden from 1990 until 2009. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his (4)children: Ingrid (Darryl) Koch of Fort Atkinson, Richard Jr. (Carol Ball) Ludwig of Fort Atkinson, Barbara (Randy) Wiesmann of Fort Atkinson, and Susan Sullivan of Lily, (7)grandchildren: Megan (Alec) Stevens & Peter Koch, Kyle Ludwig, Ryan & Ashley Wiesmann, and Kory (Mindy) Walters & Kayla Sullivan, (5)great-grandchildren:

