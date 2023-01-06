Richard “Dick” Louis Hinke, 79, of Sheldon, town of Ruby, died suddenly on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence.

Dick was born June 18, 1943 in Cadott, the son of Bernard and Beatrice (Harm) Hinke.

