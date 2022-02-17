PHILLIPS — The Phillips Common Council approved a zoning change on Tuesday that will allow a local developer to build family duplex housing units in the north end of the city.
The council 6-0 approved a rezoning of 1309 Pine Ridge Road from C-1 (commercial) to R-2 (residential). Alderperson Richard Heitkemper was not present.
The property is west of the Kwik Trip Convenience store and south of the Phillips Lumber & Hardware store. The zoning request came from Phillips Lumber & Hardware, which has put together three partners for the development project to include Jon Pesko, Jeremy Pesko and Bill Harper.
Phillips Lumber & Hardware owner Jon Pesko, who attended the meeting, said the project could break ground in the fall with contractor J C Builders of Phillips starting on two of the homes. The developers plan to build eight or nine units that will be two-to-three bedroom residential duplexes with garages for rent.
The homes will likely be designed in a cul-de-sac setting, he said.
A public hearing was held prior to the committee action. There was a neighbor of the property who was present to ask questions but there were no statements from the public either for or against the rezoning presented at the meeting.
During the hearing, Pesko said the project stems from the need for developers to start building more new housing. The higher end units will be to attract retired couples and new families who want to work in the area.
“There’s no places to rent; there’s no places to buy,” Pesko said.
If a local developer can get a project going and people start moving to Phillips, then maybe outside developers will be motivated to start other projects, Pesko said. The city of Phillips should consider pursuing a federal opportunity zone designation as a disadvantaged community, to provide tax incentives for developers to come in and build the types of housing the city needs, he said.
The planning commission members unanimously approved a recommendation to the full council in favor of the zoning change request. The committee members include Charles Peterson, Joe Perkins, David Scholz, Ted Kempkes, Laura Tomaszewski, Patricia Stephan and Scott Holoubek.
During the full council meeting, Mayor Charles Peterson said the approval of the zoning change was necessary due the serious housing shortage. A 2021 study of Park Falls and Phillips showed that housing was a critical need in order to sustain growth.
In other business, the council approved:
The council went into executive session to interview candidates for the position of city deputy clerk and treasurer to replace Sonja Moskaluk who retired in December. One preferred candidate and an alternate were recommended during the closed session with an announcement pending background checks and candidate accepting the offer.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $278,950.00 payment No. 6 to Staab Construction for work performed on the Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade project.
-A $1,000 contribution toward a Welcome to Phillips sign project to be placed north of the city.
-Withholding action on the Phillips Fire Department Building quote from Ayres Associates in order to solicit other bids. The work requested is to assess the current fire department to determine if an expansion were possible to allow for larger fire trucks.
-An amended Phillips Fire Department fee schedule change to include a revision for a lift assist to be added.
-A $200 membership fee for the Connect Communities of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The fee will include Phillips with the five person committee that will work with Northwest Regional Planning Council in developing a comprehensive plan.
-Taking no action on a request for marketing funds to place billboards on U.S. 51 south of Price County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.