RHINELANDER (Feb. 11, 2022) — A significant increase in commercial tobacco sales to underage purchasers in Wisconsin is due in part to the federal minimum age change, according to an annual Syner report with results presented in a press release from the Northwoods Tobacco Free Coalition.
The 2021 Synar Report showed a rate of sales to underage smokers of 14.1%. This compares to a 5.5% rate in 2019. There was no Synar Report completed in 2020 due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Synar Rate measures the percentage of Wisconsin retailers who sell tobacco to underage purchasers. The report is a federal requirement of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment block grant to the state of Wisconsin, and the report is carried out by the University of Wisconsin Survey Center, through a contract with the Wisconsin Department of Health and Family Services.
The Synar data is conducted through unannounced random inspections of tobacco retailers to determine the compliance rate with laws prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 18. The study is a random sample of tobacco retail outlets and inspections of sampled outlets, for an estimate of an overall state retailer violation rate.
One key difference between the 2019 and 2021 rates is the change in federal law that increased the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 in December 2019. The 2019 survey measured retailer sales based on the previous federal age of 18, while the 2021 survey measured retailer sales based on the current federal age of 21.
About 95% of adult smokers began smoking before turning 21, and 80% started before age 18, according to the Northwoods Tobacco Free Coalition. The data supports prevention tobacco efforts to reduce initial use before age 21 as a crucial step to avoid life-long addiction.
Wisconsin retailers are required to follow the federal sales law of 21 and when selling tobacco products, should always ask for ID to ensure the customer is 21 or older. However, the state of Wisconsin has yet to adopt 21 as the minimum purchasing age for tobacco, which creates confusion for retailers and complicates local enforcement.
Free training is available to help local retailers at witobaccocheck.org. This state-approved training provides information on tobacco sales law. Those who complete the program receive a certificate for their employer’s records.
Additional support is also available for anyone looking for help to quit smoking via the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669) or text “ready” to 200-400. Those enrolled in Medicaid can also receive free help to quit smoking through the Wisconsin Medicaid Cessation Benefit.
The Northwoods Tobacco Free Coalition works to promote the health of the residents of Florence, Forest, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Vilas Counties by preventing and reducing the use of tobacco products and nicotine addiction through leadership, public information, community involvement and policy development.
Free help for teens is offered by texting “VAPEFREE” to 873373. For more information, contact the Price County Health Department at 715-339-3054.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.