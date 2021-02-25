MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It may be no surprise that outdoor activity in Wisconsin increased last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new report Thursday from the Wisconsin Policy Forum attempts to quantify just how much more state residents were getting out of the house.

Park visits, sporting goods sales and fishing licenses all increased last year in the face of canceled indoor events and cautions about the dangers of catching the virus while around other people inside, the report found.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments