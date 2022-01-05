Rep. Meyers will not seek reelection

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, speaks to press in Madison to support Gov. Tony Evers' BadgerCare program in 2021, in this file photo from her office. Meyers announced Jan. 5 that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2022.
