Rep. Meyers will not seek reelection

Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, speaks to press in Madison to support Gov. Tony Evers' BadgerCare program in 2021, in this file photo from her office. Meyers announced Jan. 5 that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2022.

 Submitted photo by Greg Anderson.

BAYFIELD — Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, announced Jan. 5 that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2022.

Meyers was first elected to the State Assembly in 2014 and was reelected three times since 2016, 2018 and 2020. She has served as the Minority Caucus secretary since 2015.

