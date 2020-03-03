Chequamegon High School senior Parker Renken closed his prep wrestling career at the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament in Madison on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Renken, ranked fifth in Div. 3 at 285 pounds by WIWrestling.com, lost his opening match in the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus, in 5:55 to seventh-ranked John Farkas (41-8) of Amherst. Farkas went on to place fourth.

