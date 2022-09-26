...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Rena Jo Willett, 86, of Prentice, WI, returned to Jesus September 23, 2022. Born in Prentice to Francis and Tillie (Pearson) Miller on September 22, 1936.
Rena spent many years living in Milwaukee where she met her love, Leon. They were married March 16, 1957 and spent 49 years together, spending their retirement years in Prentice. Besides working in banking, Rena was mother extraordinaire to four children. She loved entertaining; spending time playing cards with friends, having fun at the casino, bowling and going out for a night of dancing downtown with the girls. Rena was a faith-filled woman, dedicating her free time to the church by volunteering and teaching Bible study classes. She was a fiercely strong woman who was precious to her family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.