Rena Jo Willett, 86, of Prentice, WI, returned to Jesus September 23, 2022. Born in Prentice to Francis and Tillie (Pearson) Miller on September 22, 1936.

Rena spent many years living in Milwaukee where she met her love, Leon. They were married March 16, 1957 and spent 49 years together, spending their retirement years in Prentice. Besides working in banking, Rena was mother extraordinaire to four children. She loved entertaining; spending time playing cards with friends, having fun at the casino, bowling and going out for a night of dancing downtown with the girls. Rena was a faith-filled woman, dedicating her free time to the church by volunteering and teaching Bible study classes. She was a fiercely strong woman who was precious to her family and friends and will be sorely missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Rena Willett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments