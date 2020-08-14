v-author.jpg

Arlyn Colby, author of several books about railroad lines in this area, talks to a customer about his books.

Regional author Arlyn Colby has released “The Spring Valley Line,” the sixth book in his series about abandoned western Wisconsin branchline railroads.

This 36-mile railroad in west-central Wisconsin served the communities of Emerald, Woodville, Brookville, Wildwood, Spring Valley, Elmwood, Comfort, and Weston. It was built to serve the lumber yard and brickyard at Wildwood before being extended to Spring Valley to serve the iron ore mine and smelter. It was then extended to Weston to reach a large lumber mill.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments