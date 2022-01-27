The Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) is seeking volunteer organizations that may be interested in providing time, talents and skills to help during future emergencies in the northwest counties of the state.

HERC was awarded a Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters development grant in May, 2021, for the purpose of identifying and providing training to interested community partners. Three project managers who live in the area have been hired to assist with this project in 11 northern counties and four tribes.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments