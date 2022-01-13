MADISON — The Wisconsin Hospital Association is joining hospitals across the state in urging members of the public not to seek COVID-19 tests at hospital emergency rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release.

Emergency rooms throughout the state are under extreme stress due to surging COVID-19 cases as well as regular, seasonal increases in demand for medical services, according to the announcement. Patients seeking COVID-19 tests at hospitals not only delay the provision of urgent care in emergency rooms, but also raise the risk of virus spread among medically vulnerable patients.

