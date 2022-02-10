PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon School District announced the names of four finalists for the superintendent position on Feb. 4.

The Chequamegon Board of Education will conduct round-robin interviews on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the South Campus auditorium in Park Falls. The candidates will appear individually at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:45 p.m., to participate in interviews with school board members, the school district administrative team, and a community and staff group.

