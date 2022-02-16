BUTTERNUT — Two challengers emerged from the Feb. 15 Butternut School Board primary election of four candidates and will go on to the spring election on April 5. The unofficial results are based on election results published by the Ashland and Price offices of the county clerk.
According to a combination of Price and Ashland County votes, Nathan M Pritzi received 84 votes and Shawn Heckendorf received 49. Challenger Stephanie Hirtreiter received 35 votes and incumbent Barbara Koch received 32.
Butternut School District voters in Ashland County towns of Agenda and Chippewa and the village of Butternut gave Pritzi 79 votes, Heckendorf 47, Hirtreiter 34 and Koch 32. Butternut School District voters in Price County gave five votes to Pritzl, two to Heckendorf, one to Koch and none to Hirtreiter.
All the Price County voters reside in a portion of the town of Lake that is part of the Butternut School District in Ashland County.
Both school board elections involved 13 wards of Price County in the city of Phillips, the towns of Lake, Elk, Emery, Flambeau, Georgetown, Hackett, Harmony, Kennan and Worcester, and the villages of Catawba and Kennan. There were 674 voters from the 4,016 eligible voters in these wards who voted in the primary election.
