Pictured here after their winning performance at the Badger State Winter Games, the team poses with their medals. Front row: Caitlin Pesko, Mallory Smith; back row: Brook Pember, Olivia Negri, Ashley Hilgart, Kristina Peterson, Marissa Niehoff, Maia Oswald, Alison Smith, Alex Kirch, and Lili D’Amico. Coach Nancy Risch is pictured behind the team.
Pictured here after their winning performance at the Badger State Winter Games, the team poses with their medals. Front row: Caitlin Pesko, Mallory Smith; back row: Brook Pember, Olivia Negri, Ashley Hilgart, Kristina Peterson, Marissa Niehoff, Maia Oswald, Alison Smith, Alex Kirch, and Lili D’Amico. Coach Nancy Risch is pictured behind the team.
Photo Submitted
During rehearsal, the team receives guidance from coach Nancy Risch.
Photo by Anna Maria Hansen
During rehearsal, the team practices a pinwheel, which involves three lines of girls skating around an invisible center.
Photo by Anna Maria Hansen
The team practices their routine to the song “HandClap,” which they will perform at the local skating show in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.