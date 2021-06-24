Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS INCREASING THIS AFTERNOON... Area radars showed thunderstorms developing this afternoon and they will affect extreme southeast portions of Sawyer County and Price County. Some areas that may see a storm include, Catawba, Prentice, Phillips, Ogema, and Brantwood. The storms will most likely contain heavy rain and frequent lightning but also could have some small hail and gusty winds. It's possible a storm or two could strengthen further over the next few hours and become severe producing large hail and damaging winds. This would be most likely over the southern half of Price County.