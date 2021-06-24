...THUNDERSTORMS INCREASING THIS AFTERNOON...
Area radars showed thunderstorms developing this afternoon and
they will affect extreme southeast portions of Sawyer County and
Price County. Some areas that may see a storm include, Catawba,
Prentice, Phillips, Ogema, and Brantwood. The storms will most
likely contain heavy rain and frequent lightning but also could
have some small hail and gusty winds. It's possible a storm or two
could strengthen further over the next few hours and become severe
producing large hail and damaging winds. This would be most likely
over the southern half of Price County.
Price County sees another week of limited new COIVD cases
The Price County Public Health Facebook page provides guidance to those looking to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. First is to get vaccinated. While 45.8% of Price County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Price County Public Health Officer Michelle Edwards said vaccination is still important. Those aged 65 and older have received the vaccine in the largest numbers, with 80.5% of that population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. In lower age groups, however, those numbers are much lower. For those aged 18-24, the number of county residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 28.8%, with those 35-44 showing only a slightly higher number at 37.5. With those populations being the ones most apt to be out socializing and traveling around, Edwards said, it is important for more of them to become vaccinated.
While the information may be incomplete, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 133 Price County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine in the last week.
