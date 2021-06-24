The Price County Public Health Facebook page provides guidance to those looking to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. First is to get vaccinated. While 45.8% of Price County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Price County Public Health Officer Michelle Edwards said vaccination is still important. Those aged 65 and older have received the vaccine in the largest numbers, with 80.5% of that population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. In lower age groups, however, those numbers are much lower. For those aged 18-24, the number of county residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 28.8%, with those 35-44 showing only a slightly higher number at 37.5. With those populations being the ones most apt to be out socializing and traveling around, Edwards said, it is important for more of them to become vaccinated.

While the information may be incomplete, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 133 Price County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine in the last week.

