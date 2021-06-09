According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 44.9% of the population of Price County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equates to 5,997 people. The county is slightly behind the state in total, where 48.5% of people have been vaccinated.

Within the county 41.7% have completed the full dosage of the vaccine.

