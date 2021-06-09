...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of
65-70 degrees are will occur today, resulting in heat indices of
95 to 100 degrees. It will be cooler close to Lake Superior due to
weak off lake winds.
Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay
in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
top story
Price County reports no new COVID cases in past week
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 44.9% of the population of Price County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equates to 5,997 people. The county is slightly behind the state in total, where 48.5% of people have been vaccinated.
Within the county 41.7% have completed the full dosage of the vaccine.
