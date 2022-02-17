PHILLIPS — The Price County Register of Deeds office released its real property sales report for the week of Feb. 11, 2022.

City of Park Falls

James Billek to Our Time LLC.

City of Phillips

Patricia and Eugene Kraus to UPD Land Co. LLC.

Ralph and Barbara Swanson to Precour Development LLC.

Eve Lasee to Blake Maki and Megan Raab.

Town of Emery

Rita Wilde (Bartosik) to Michael and Candice Rust.

Town of Fifield

Cheryl Smith to Cheryl Smith and Robert Kann, Jr.

Town of Flambeau

Raymond Peterson and Carol Mader to Daniel and Tammy Bragee.

Jeffrey and Sandra Supinski to Brett and Rebekah Trigg.

Town of Harmony

Thomas Barnet and Sharon Lasica to Duane and Sheryl Barnet.

Town of Lake

Redemption Ranch, LLC to LA Southbay LLC.

Town of Prentice

Christopher Hartmann to Jason and Danielle Sobczak.

