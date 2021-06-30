Pictured in this 1934 photograph are Louis A. Koenig, a former Price County D.A. whom a proposed historical research center would be named after, and his wife, Daisy viola (Kramer) Koenig. Photograph from Carol J. Koenig Collection, Price County Historical Society, Inc. Archives.
The Board of Directors of the Price County Historical Society finds it problematic that it is necessary to store maps, journals, diaries, photos, local and family histories, catalogues, and documents that pre-date the creation of Price County in three separate locations throughout the county. It has long been the board’s dream to have a building that would provide not only adequate storage for all of the above-mentioned items, but a space for the necessary administrative duties of PCHS, as well as a spot for those doing personal research associated with county, local and family history to conduct that research. That dream is coming closer to fruition.
In February of 2020 Carol J. Koenig contacted the board with an idea: she would donate a substantial amount of funds for a research center to be overseen by the historical society’s board with one request, that the facility be named for her father, the late Louis Aloysius Koenig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.