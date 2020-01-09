Training

Town clerks learned how to operate the new machines in a series of special trainings conducted at the county courthouse in early December. Pictured here, Town of Harmony clerk Mary Macholl and Town of Harmony election inspector Mary Prohaska feed a sample ballot into one of the machines.

 Photo By Anna Maria Hansen

When Price County voters head to polls for the Feb. 18 spring primary, they will find new voting machines at all 19 polling locations in the county.

Unlike the paper-free touchscreen machines used in the past, these machines will use paper ballots and every ballot cast will need to be entered into the machine. Using optical scanners, the machine will automatically count each and store it in a locked and sealed interior compartment.

