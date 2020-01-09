Town clerks learned how to operate the new machines in a series of special trainings conducted at the county courthouse in early December. Pictured here, Town of Harmony clerk Mary Macholl and Town of Harmony election inspector Mary Prohaska feed a sample ballot into one of the machines.
When Price County voters head to polls for the Feb. 18 spring primary, they will find new voting machines at all 19 polling locations in the county.
Unlike the paper-free touchscreen machines used in the past, these machines will use paper ballots and every ballot cast will need to be entered into the machine. Using optical scanners, the machine will automatically count each and store it in a locked and sealed interior compartment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.