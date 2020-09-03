...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...
GUSTY WEST TO NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON AND
GRADUALLY DIMINISH THIS EVENING. EXPECT SUSTAINED WINDS BETWEEN
10 AND 20 MPH WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW
AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 June 11 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff.
After a July surge in new coronavirus cases, the number of people testing positive has slowed in Price County. As of Thursday morning, there were no active cases in the county, with 34 people now recovered and no deaths, according to the county health department.
In neighboring Sawyer County, case numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks, totaling 160 cases as of this week with 31 active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.