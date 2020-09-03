testing

A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 June 11 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff.

After a July surge in new coronavirus cases, the number of people testing positive has slowed in Price County. As of Thursday morning, there were no active cases in the county, with 34 people now recovered and no deaths, according to the county health department.

In neighboring Sawyer County, case numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks, totaling 160 cases as of this week with 31 active.

