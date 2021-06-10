The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) provided billions of dollars in total for states, counties, cities and tribal governments to cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic. The APRA, according to a recent press release from Governor Tony Evers, “provides an additional, temporary fiscal incentive for states to adopt a provision to expand Medicaid.” Under this act, the state of Wisconsin would realize an estimated cost savings of $1.6 billion by expanding BadgerCare.

One of the projects listed in a bill to be taken up in a special legislative session would be $200 million for broadband expansion in a grant program administered by the Public Service Commission statewide. The Price County Executive Committee met in May regarding a resolution to the county board to expand broadband in the county with the possibility of receiving some of those grant funds for their project.

