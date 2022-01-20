The Prentice Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service recognized individual members for accomplishments during the annual Christmas Party on Jan. 8.

In the photo at left, firefighter Sam Hartmann, left, is presented with the 2021 Fire Fighter of the Year award from Fire Chief Dale Andreae. In the photo at right, Emergency Medical Technician Jason Raab, left, is presented the 2021 EMT of the Year award from Emergency Medical Services Chief Mike Przybylski.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments