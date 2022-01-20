The Prentice Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service recognized individual members for accomplishments during the annual Christmas Party on Jan. 8.
In the photo at left, firefighter Sam Hartmann, left, is presented with the 2021 Fire Fighter of the Year award from Fire Chief Dale Andreae. In the photo at right, Emergency Medical Technician Jason Raab, left, is presented the 2021 EMT of the Year award from Emergency Medical Services Chief Mike Przybylski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.