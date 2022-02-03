...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
PRENTICE — The Prentice Public School District released middle school and high school Highest Honors and Honor Roll students for the second quarter of the 2021-22 academic year. The Highest Honors designation is for students with a 3.8 GPA or higher, and the Honor Roll list are students who earned a 3.0 to 3.79 GPA or higher.
The fifth grade Highest Honors students include Brett Blomberg, Dean Blomberg, Riley Gillett, Trista Hoffman, Leah Lord, Mackenzie Lyons, Carter Murphy, Owen Swan and Zachary Wacholtz. The honor roll students include Sakura Blodgett, Nash Nikkila, Edwin Pocock, Bentley Starkey and James Wadzinski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.