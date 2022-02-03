PRENTICE — The Prentice Public School District released middle school and high school Highest Honors and Honor Roll students for the second quarter of the 2021-22 academic year. The Highest Honors designation is for students with a 3.8 GPA or higher, and the Honor Roll list are students who earned a 3.0 to 3.79 GPA or higher.

The fifth grade Highest Honors students include Brett Blomberg, Dean Blomberg, Riley Gillett, Trista Hoffman, Leah Lord, Mackenzie Lyons, Carter Murphy, Owen Swan and Zachary Wacholtz. The honor roll students include Sakura Blodgett, Nash Nikkila, Edwin Pocock, Bentley Starkey and James Wadzinski.

