PRENTICE — The Prentice School District released a revised honor roll and highest honor roll lists for the middle school to correct a previous version printed on Feb. 10. Students who earn a 3.0 GPA or higher are honor roll students. Students with a 3.8 to 4.0 GPAearn the highest honors.
Fifth grade Highest Honors: Brett Blomberg, Dean Blomberg, Riley Gillett, Trista Hoffman, Leah Lord, Mackenzie Lyons, Carter Murphy, Owen Swan and Zachary Wacholtz. Honor roll: Tristan Bacholl, Sakura Blodgett, Kacen Moore, Brennan Mullins, Nash Nikkila, Coltyn Ogg, Edwin Pocock, Bentley Starkey, Kyleigh Voight, James Wadzinski and Evan Wojcik.
Sixth grade Highest Honors: Madelyn Anderson, Josephine Bodenhagen, Morgan Nelson and Luke Orysen. Honor roll: Lawson Carlson, Caden Conner, Lexi Fahl, Nash Franz, Madisyn Freeman, Hannah Gladson, Reonna Gondek, Noah Gruber, Mason Hause, Piper Heikkinen, Ledger Jones, Gracie Koehler, Logan Raleigh and Sofie Staroba.
Seventh grade Highest Honors: Forest Bahn, Luca Blomberg, Tristan Dettmering, Conner Fox, Lauren Geiger, Matti Heikkinen, Madison Holm, Hagan Isaacson and William Rhody. Honor roll: MacKennah Barilani, Natalie Dobson, Deverick Hartmann, Rayne Klinger, Mason Podeweltz, Gavin Polansky, Kate Schmidt and Korbin Thums.
Eighth grade Highest Honors: Kayla Gillett, Eliah Harding, Jackson Isaacson, Ryder Jones, Travis Macholl, Kylie Orysen and Breanna Swan. Honor roll: Michael Bant, Zanika Bollman, Erik Burrier, Ashlyn Englund, Jaxon Franz, Blake Griebel, Aidan Hause, Justin Hoffman, Evan Lord, Jordan Przbylski, Taylor Slattery, Kylee Suess and Carson Wild.
