The 2019-20 Phillips Powerlifting team includes, front row from left: Coach Luanne Angelo, Coach Jan Mealman; second row: Coach Billy Hollinger, Courtney Johnson, Chloe Borchert, Isaac Johnson, Jason Mulligan, Mara Mulligan, Sarina Franson; third row: Coach Steve Mealman, Andrew DeLasky, Micah Angelo, Addy Sushen, Mandy Angelo, Adom Archdale, Ana Angelo, Wolf Lenz, and Coach Jason Enderle.
The Phillips Powerlifting team had their first regional competition of the season in River Falls Wisconsin on Dec. 14. The meet had record attendance with 354 lifters, five platforms, and four flights. This year’s Phillips Powerlifting team has 13 lifters, three varsity and 10 junior varsity; a very young and very enthusiastic team, according to their coach.
The first of the Phillips varsity lifters in the 132 weight class, Ana Angelo qualified for state, and placed fifth. Adom Archdale in the 242 weight class placed third, and Andrew DeLasky in the 198’s placed 15th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.