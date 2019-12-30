2019-20 Phillips Powerlifting team

The 2019-20 Phillips Powerlifting team includes, front row from left: Coach Luanne Angelo, Coach Jan Mealman; second row: Coach Billy Hollinger, Courtney Johnson, Chloe Borchert, Isaac Johnson, Jason Mulligan, Mara Mulligan, Sarina Franson; third row: Coach Steve Mealman, Andrew DeLasky, Micah Angelo, Addy Sushen, Mandy Angelo, Adom Archdale, Ana Angelo, Wolf Lenz, and Coach Jason Enderle.

 Photo Submitted

The Phillips Powerlifting team had their first regional competition of the season in River Falls Wisconsin on Dec. 14. The meet had record attendance with 354 lifters, five platforms, and four flights. This year’s Phillips Powerlifting team has 13 lifters, three varsity and 10 junior varsity; a very young and very enthusiastic team, according to their coach.

The first of the Phillips varsity lifters in the 132 weight class, Ana Angelo qualified for state, and placed fifth. Adom Archdale in the 242 weight class placed third, and Andrew DeLasky in the 198’s placed 15th.

