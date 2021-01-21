Skip with northern pike

Skip Sommerfeldt with a nice 25-inch northern pike caught using a hotdog on Butternut Lake.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

On a cloudy and relatively mild day with temperatures in the 20s, the Bobber’s on the Lake ice fishing contest had a great turnout with nearly 300 anglers entered in the ice fishing contest Jan. 16 on Butternut Lake. A total of 118 fish were brought into the check-in station and included 20 northern pike, 24 walleye, 54 perch, and 20 crappie. A ‘catch & release’ option was offered for the larger game fish and 10 of the northern and six of the walleye were released alive back to the lake, including the largest walleye of the day at 22 inches. The winner of the $50 catch/release prize was Rhett Kraetke. Winners in each category are as follows.

Walleye

