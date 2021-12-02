I am writing in hopes that someone can explain to me something what our government is doing.
Our President is asking the oil producers in the Middle East (OPEC) to produce more oil. He has also given his blessing to a major pipeline going from Siberia to Germany. At the same time, he has cut back oil and natural gas production in our country; he has stopped the construction on the Keystone Pipeline, plus it appears he wants to eliminate coal production, all in the name of saving our environment.
