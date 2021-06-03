A three-run third inning helped the Pioneers to a 5-2 lead heading into a four-run sixth which sealed a 9-5 victory over the host Hurley NorthStars for the Butternut/Mercer High School baseball team on Monday, May 24.
Trae Schultz went 2-for-2 for the Pioneers. James Wegner was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in, Kody Mareno was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Eayon Wegner drove in a pair of runs.
