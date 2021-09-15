Phillips teachers

Newly hired staff members at the Phillips School District are Kelly Bamke (back row, from left), grade two and three special education teacher, Faye Stewart, grade two and three special education paraeducator, Kaitlyn Ellengel, special education paraeducator, Caitlyn Dittel, grade seven ELA; (middle row from left) Jessica Otto, general education paraeducator, Mary Mepham, general education paraeducator; Andra Nelson, K-12 media specialist, Aubrey Pierson, grade three paraeducator; and kneeling, Ashley Lannon, general education paraeducator.

