Ice skating may seem a foreign topic in August, but the location of the Phillips outdoor skating rink was up for discussion at a recent meeting of the city council Aug. 4.
The discussion was precipitated by increasingly dilapidated conditions at the city’s long-standing warming hut for the rink located at 614 Wyoming Street. With winter on the not-too-distant horizon, Public Works Director Jeff Williams told the city council that the steps would either need to be taken to restore the building or find a new location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.