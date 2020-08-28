Ice skating may seem a foreign topic in August, but the location of the Phillips outdoor skating rink was up for discussion at a recent meeting of the city council Aug. 4.

The discussion was precipitated by increasingly dilapidated conditions at the city’s long-standing warming hut for the rink located at 614 Wyoming Street. With winter on the not-too-distant horizon, Public Works Director Jeff Williams told the city council that the steps would either need to be taken to restore the building or find a new location.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments