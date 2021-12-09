...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Members of the Phil-Harmonix show choir of Phillips High School sing Christmas carols during the holiday parade on Friday downtown.
At right, Payton Vojtech, 9, of Phillips, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas on Friday at UCreate Studio in downtown Phillips. Quintin Weden, 8, at left, anxiously awaits his turn to talk with Santa before the three head outside for the annual holiday parade and tree lighting.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A youth walks along with the “Polar Express” float on Friday during the holiday parade downtown.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
At right, Payton Vojtech, 9, of Phillips, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas on Friday at UCreate Studio in downtown Phillips. Quintin Weden, 8, at left, anxiously awaits his turn to talk with Santa before the three head outside for the annual holiday parade and tree lighting.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, Inc, march and sing during the Phillips holiday parade on Friday downtown.
PHILLIPS — Downtown Phillips was lined with big crowds on Friday for the annual holiday parade and tree lighting event Friday on Lake Avenue.
The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce event had something for everyone with a parade that had floats, carolers, kids and candy. There were snowmobile clubs and the Lions and many more groups, organizations, businesses and first responders.
