...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Cinema North Theatre owner Kathy Billek, right, hands over a bag of popcorn to Kim Gehrke, of Lakeview Pharmacy, as Raemie Runnheim waits for her batch at left, and employee Julian Wright, 16, watches from back. Coworker Alex Williams, 16, is not pictured. The theater lobby was open for popcorn sales during the holiday parade and tree lighting on Friday, and management expects to be screening films by Christmas.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
