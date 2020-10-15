The Phillips High School volleyball team had a busy week, hosting the Gilman Pirates on Oct. 6, traveling to Edgar to play the Wildcats on Oct. 8, and hosting Fall Creek on Oct. 10.
On Oct. 6, the Loggers put the pressure on the Gilman Pirates right away with aggressive serving, taking the first game 25-18. The Loggers came out strong in game two taking the win 25-10, but the Pirates battled back to make game three close at 25-20. Jada Eggebrecht had 11 kills, while Rachel Callow and Elsa Schluter both had seven. The Weik sisters teamed up for 33 assists. Callow led in digs with 14.
