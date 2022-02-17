The Phillips Powerlifting team pauses for a regular season ending photo recently. Front row, from left, Abby Seitz, McKenna Jones, Gabby Prostek, Garrett Lamy and Isaac Johnson. Second row, Elsie Bending, Chloe Borchert, Courtney Johnson, Kylie Edinger, Leigha St Clair and Coach Jan Mealman. Third row, Megan DeLeasky, Chasey Edinger, Mandy Angelo, Addie Suhsen and Trent Cirikla. Fourth row, Ike Krog, Keileigh Doll, Ben Virnig amd Micah Angelo. In back, Head Coach Steve Mealman and Coach Luanne Angelo.
PHILLIPS — The Phillips Powerlifting team finished its regular season with a meet at Elk Mound High School on Feb. 12.
Sophomore Keileigh Doll, and freshman Chloe Borchert qualified for the state tournament. This made for an impressive total of seven lifters who qualified. They join seniors Micah Angelo and Courtney Johnson, junior Megan DeLeasky, freshmen Isaac Johnson and Addie Suhsen at the state competition on March 5-6 in Appleton.
The Elk Mound results in their respective weight classes were: Mandy Angelo, third, with a total of 460 pounds, Addie Suhsen, first with 670, Isaac Johnson, first with 590, Chloe Borchert, first with 615, Keileigh Doll, first with 505, Megan Deleasky, sixth, with 585, Micah Angelo, sixth, with 710, and Courtney Johnson, fourth, with 610. Each of the regional meets had an average of 350 participants.
The 2021-22 team consisted of 19 lifters, of which 13 were new to powerlifting. Head Coach Steve Mealman said he was impressed with the hard work and learning ability of the lifters. Align with the help of assistant coaches LuAnne Angelo, Jason and Sara Enderle, and Jan Mealman.
“Their help and expertise make the program a true success,” Mealman said. “Our dedicated parents traveled through severe snow storms and endured long weekends. So, join us in wishing these lifters good luck at state. Go heavy, or go home!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.