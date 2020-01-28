Chloe Borchert

Chloe Borchert going for her personal best deadlift of 225 pounds.

 Photo Submitted

The Phillips powerlifting team competed in a regional meet in Osceola on Saturday, Jan. 11.

"For the first time ever in Wisconsin, we competed using six platforms, with four flights. This meant there were six athletes lifting at the same time, all day long, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This made for a very exciting day," coach Steve Mealman said. "Our lifters' goals were to try at least three new personal best attempts each.”

