The Phillips Police Department provided incident reports for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2022. In responses without further information the department handled three assist other agencies, five assist medical services, one assist utilities department, one false burglar alarm, three traffic warnings, one vehicle violation correction order, one parking violation, one complaint regarding snow removal, one citizen assist, two vehicle lockouts, one garbage and refuse removal warning, three abandoned vehicle removal warnings, one dog at large complaint, one 911 hangup, and two background checks.
Feb. 7
The animal control officer issued a five-day warning to the owner of two dogs to have them registered with the county or receive a citation. The call was at the request of the Phillips Police Department that was receiving animal complaints regarding the South Eyder Avenue residence.
Responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at the city Department of Public Works at 7:30 a.m. There were mailings among the eight bags of refuse discovered for officers to contact the individual.
After assisting the Central Price County Ambulance Service with a male individual who was involved in a snowmobile accident at 12:50 a.m. The officer observed signs of impairment and a standardized field sobriety test performed at Marshfield Medical Center determined the suspect was under the influence of an intoxicant and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Feb. 12
Officers arrested an adult male for misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct at 2:55 a.m., after complaints that the individual was yelling and standing in traffic on North Lake Avenue. The man fled onto Elk Lake where deputies caught up to him with a tracked ATV.
Feb. 8
Cited a dog owner after two dogs were found at-large at a South Lake Avenue business at 7:51 p.m. The owner was also warned to get dogs up to date on all shots and licensing.
