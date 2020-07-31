Barrel racer

Professional barrel racer and Price County native Alexis Baratka is working to bring a rodeo event back to the community.

As a little girl, Alexis Baratka dreamed of riding in a rodeo.

In the early 2000s, Baratka would visit the Price County Fair with her family, ogling the riders on their horses, skillfully winding around barrels, roping bulls, and attempting to remain astride a bronco or bull intent on unseating them.

