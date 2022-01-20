OSCEOLA — The Phillips High School Powerlifting Team sent 12 lifters to participate in a Jan. 15 event at Osceola, and came back with five first place events and three more students who qualified for the state meet.

The girls junior varsity team had four first place events including Keileigh Doll in the 132 weight class, with a total of 465 pounds lifted; Kylie Edinger in the 198 weight class, with 530 pounds; Addy Suhsen in the 242 weight class, with 675 total pounds, and Chloe Borchert in the 242 weight class, with 565 total pounds.

