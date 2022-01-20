...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Keileigh Doll, a girls junior varsity member of the Phillips High School Powerlifting Team, prepares herself to squat lift during a Jan. 15 meet at Osceola. She would place first in the 132 weight class, with a total of 465 pounds lifted.
Isaac Johnson, a boys junior varsity member of the Phillips High School Powerlifting Team, competes in deadlifting during a meet at Osceola on Jan. 15. He placed first in the 114 class, with 535 total pounds lifted.
OSCEOLA — The Phillips High School Powerlifting Team sent 12 lifters to participate in a Jan. 15 event at Osceola, and came back with five first place events and three more students who qualified for the state meet.
The girls junior varsity team had four first place events including Keileigh Doll in the 132 weight class, with a total of 465 pounds lifted; Kylie Edinger in the 198 weight class, with 530 pounds; Addy Suhsen in the 242 weight class, with 675 total pounds, and Chloe Borchert in the 242 weight class, with 565 total pounds.
