The Phillips High School wrestling team concluded its bizarre season on Feb. 6 at St. Croix Falls High School. Kaylie Upson continued to impress fans and coaches in the area. Kaylie finished 4th at a challenging 195lb weight class. Missing out on a trip to state by two places. "We are really looking forward to Kaylie returning next year, the WIAA has authorized a separate girls state tournament next winter. Kaylie is currently rank #15 in the nation in girls high school wrestling," commented coach Joe Grapa. Parker Anderson picked up a win and finished 6th at 182 lbs. "It was great to see Parker pick up a win at sectionals, as he ended his career,” said Grapa.
As a team the Loggers finished the season 3-3, losing three competitive duals to great programs. The team was second in the Marawood Conference. That is not to say that it hasn't been a tough ending for the four seniors. Mathias Hoogland, Dominic Kurth, Parker Anderson, and Owen Roe have over 30 years of wrestling experience among them. "Seeing these four end their career with a limited season is painful to watch. They lost a lot of opportunities through no fault of their own. But there is no doubt, these are 4 resilient young men, who will use this experience to better themselves. They have done a great job promoting Phillips Wrestling, and they will be missed," said interim coach Jack Hoogland.
