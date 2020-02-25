The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team took home the Marawood North Conference trophy following a 65-40 conference win over Chequamegon Feb. 20 in Park Falls. The girls took first with a 12-4 MNC mark, just ahead of Prentice (11-5). The Loggers, seeded fourth, earned a first-round bye in the WIAA regionals and will play either Cameron or Chequamegon at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 in Phillips.
