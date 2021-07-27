Forward Park in Phillips held a grand opening July 17. The community-supported complex includes three baseball-softball fields, batting cages, a dog park and a walking trail. The new concession building is tucked in the center of the park near a shaded pavilion.

Funds for the park were raised over the past few years and include large donations by local businesses and families that recognize what a venue like it means to the community. The Phillips Youth Baseball organization drove the fundraising and is grateful for the support of the community.

