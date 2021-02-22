Chili Golf

This file photo from 2013 shows golfers on frozen Long Lake. The annual Chili Golf event is one of the biggest fundraisers for Flambeau Home Health Hospice. The cancelation of the event for 2021 has inspired support form some local businesses.

 File Photo

Many community events have been casualties of the pandemic, and the annual Chili Golf fundraiser for Flambeau Home Health & Hospice was no exception.

The event — where parka-clad golfers taken to frozen Long Lake to punt tennis balls across an icy course, later warming up over a chili cook-off contest — has been held in Phillips for 20 years, and raises an average of $15,000-$20,000. These funds go directly toward aiding patients who need assistance paying for the services offered by Flambeau Home Health & Hospice.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments