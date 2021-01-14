The Phillips High School boys’ basketball team found success over the winter break going 3-0. The Loggers traveled to Abbotsford on Dec. 22 for the Marawood Conference action. Coach Trevor Raskie said, “This was an important win for us as we were coming off of a sound win against Rib Lake and it’s important to string several wins together to build our confidence.” The Loggers moved the ball very well to exploit Abbotsford’s zone defense. Derek Loomis stepped up in his position as a point guard by using his vision to make great passes and get his teammates open shots. Nate Belan and Taber Fawley teamed up for 49 points. Jordan Drexler had 14. The Loggers defeated Abbotsford with a final of 86-46.

On Dec. 28 the Loggers traveled to Crandon for another victory. “This was the first of a back-to-back with Crandon and Wabeno so we wanted to get started on the right foot. Our play wasn't as crisp as we would've wanted to open the game so we had to rely upon our defense to get going,” said Raskie.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments