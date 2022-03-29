Philip Lindsay, 82, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Friday, March 18th, 2022, at the Park Falls Hospital after a battle with cancer. Philip was born in 1939 to Eddie & Alvilda (Anderson) Lindsay in Monroe, WI, he was the oldest of three children.

Phil graduated from Belleville High School in 1957. Phil purchased Wolfe Tree Trimming Service in Madison, WI and operated the business with his cousin, Dean Helgeson for 37 years until his retirement in 2004. In 1995, Phil married Louise Kenney (Koshak) and moved to Phillips, WI. During his retirement years, he enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, fishing, carpentry, bird watching, throwing dice and raffles. He loyally supported the Green Bay Packers and UW Badgers. But above all, he was a passionate Milwaukee Brewers fan from early childhood. He and Louise were avid pet lovers.

