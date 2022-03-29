...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Philip Lindsay, 82, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Friday, March 18th, 2022, at the Park Falls Hospital after a battle with cancer. Philip was born in 1939 to Eddie & Alvilda (Anderson) Lindsay in Monroe, WI, he was the oldest of three children.
Phil graduated from Belleville High School in 1957. Phil purchased Wolfe Tree Trimming Service in Madison, WI and operated the business with his cousin, Dean Helgeson for 37 years until his retirement in 2004. In 1995, Phil married Louise Kenney (Koshak) and moved to Phillips, WI. During his retirement years, he enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, fishing, carpentry, bird watching, throwing dice and raffles. He loyally supported the Green Bay Packers and UW Badgers. But above all, he was a passionate Milwaukee Brewers fan from early childhood. He and Louise were avid pet lovers.
