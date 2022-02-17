PARK FALLS — Nearly all 35 members of the Park Falls Fire Department were on hand Feb. 9, for the arrival of the station’s new pumper truck.
The crew ceremoniously performed a push-in ceremony for the new Pumper 146 truck. The ceremony dates back to the time of horse-drawn fire trucks when departments would wash the cart and push the fire wagon back into the bay. The crew later used water from the retired Pumper 146 to bless the new Pumper 146 in another firehouse tradition.
Fire Chief Larry Reas was on hand to receive the fire truck when it arrived early afternoon from Appleton, Wisconsin, where it was constructed by Pierce Manufacturing Company.
“Everything was built in Wisconsin,” Reas said. “That was one of our options and we wanted to make sure it was built here in Wisconsin.”
Sales executives from Fire Apparatus & Equipment, Inc., drove the truck from the manufacturer and delivered it to Park Falls. The company acted as the sales organization for the purchase of the vehicle on behalf of the city.
The original Pumper 146 is still in good condition and it would take a trained fireman to really tell the difference between the two pumper trucks that share the same number, Reas said. But there is a big difference.
“Well, hopefully they’ll get another 31 years out of it,” Reas said. “I think we put a lot of thought into the design of it. Nothing’s going to be hanging outside the truck and everything’s going to fit inside.”
The new pumper truck has a 450 horsepower engine, and can pump 1,250 gallons per minute from its internal tank. There is a cell for a foam solution to mix that helps water go further and to soak better into burning materials.
“It’s got a couple thousand feet of hose already built in with some speed lays on it,” Reas said, noting that this means hoses are already connected when you pull them off the truck so there is no having to hook them up before using them.
There are also a series of scene lights around the vehicle to illuminate a night time fire scene, accident scene or hazardous materials incident.
“That’ll be a big plus,” Reas said. “When you’ve got hoses strung all over you’ve got a lot of trip hazards.”
The station went into a full day of training on how to operate the new pumper truck. The old pumper truck required learning to understand and operate a series of valves and gauges related to water pressure.
The new truck uses digital readouts and controls to control those functions, he said. It will require a lot of training to get up to speed.
“There’s more electronics on it,” Reas said. “Our old truck has a lot of hand devices on it, where this one’s gonna have more electronic devices to control the water flow and stuff will be a lot easier.”
The little things are impressive too. The six-person cab on the new truck is taller so that firefighters can stand up while getting in or out of the cab.
The city of Park Falls, and the towns of Lake and Eisenstein approved the $528,738 cost for the vehicle as a fire district in April 2021. The cost included $243,374 from Park Falls, $194,348 from Lake, and $91,015 from Eisenstein.
“They contract with the city for fire services and they helped pay for these vehicles,” Reas said.
The Pumper 146 going out of service will be put up for auction.
Park Falls has a big fire district that stretches to the Iron and Sawyer County lines and half way to Fifield, Reas said. The mutual aid agreements with Butternut and Fifield departments are a big help when they are needed, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.